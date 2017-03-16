Nightlands channels Simpsonwave in ne...

Nightlands channels Simpsonwave in new "Lost Moon" video

Dave Hartley is rolling out more material from his latest Nightlands project I Can Feel the Night Around Me , this week sharing a surreal video for lead single "Lost Moon." The album is out on May 5th via Western Vinyl, and Nightlands will wrap up an accompanying tour at Johnny Brenda's on May 27th .

