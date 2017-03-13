NFL Draft 2017: Leonard Fournette visits Eagles in Philadelphia
Dalvin Cook isn't the only top running back prospect visiting the Eagles this week. Philadelphia is also hosting LSU's Leonard Fournette on a pre-draft visit, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport .
