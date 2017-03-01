Newall: In praise of a Philly prosecu...

Newall: In praise of a Philly prosecutor who suffers no fools

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Mike Newall has been writing for the Inquirer since 2010. Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., he has been writing about Philadelphia crime, courts, politics, and neighborhoods since 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 6 min Slimfast 1,127
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 7 hr NePhillyDude22 242
Best Casual Encounters Sites 14 hr BigS 3
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Fri Trueword 840
Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED Thu Patrick J Burns 1
News Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import... Thu Chris 1
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 27 UFCW 1776 9
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC