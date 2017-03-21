New Coworking Space Joynture Lands on South Street

The demand for coworking space in Philly hasn't let up, and one new player in the local shared-workspace market is expanding Philly's coworking perimeter: Joynture has set up shop at 417 South Street, right in the bustle of popular establishments like Fat Tuesday, Jim's Steaks, and the TLA. Perks for members at the 23,000-square-foot location include the usual unlimited coffee and beer on tap, free Wi-Fi, and bike room.

