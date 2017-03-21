New Coworking Space Joynture Lands on...

New Coworking Space Joynture Lands on South Street

The demand for coworking space in Philly hasn't let up, and one new player in the local shared-workspace market is expanding Philly's coworking perimeter: Joynture has set up shop at 417 South Street, right in the bustle of popular establishments like Fat Tuesday, Jim's Steaks, and the TLA. Perks for members at the 23,000-square-foot location include the usual unlimited coffee and beer on tap, free Wi-Fi, and bike room.

