New Coworking Space Joynture Lands on South Street
The demand for coworking space in Philly hasn't let up, and one new player in the local shared-workspace market is expanding Philly's coworking perimeter: Joynture has set up shop at 417 South Street, right in the bustle of popular establishments like Fat Tuesday, Jim's Steaks, and the TLA. Perks for members at the 23,000-square-foot location include the usual unlimited coffee and beer on tap, free Wi-Fi, and bike room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|11 min
|Flybirdsfly
|3,064
|ACME Markets in TROUBLE
|2 hr
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ...
|6 hr
|Philly
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Mark wirsner
|847
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|BigJon
|26
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Mon
|Bob Miller ABS HQ...
|11
|UPenn Research Survey - Gift Card Drawing!
|Sun
|shockley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC