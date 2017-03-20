Milton Thomas Sr v. City of Philadelp...

Milton Thomas Sr v. City of Philadelphia the School District of Philadelphia William Miller

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: FindLaw

Milton Thomas, Sr., appeals from an order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. As explained below, Thomas's complaint, against defendants the City of Philadelphia, the School District of Philadelphia , and William Miller, the United States Trustee, 1 alleged that the City was attempting to collect on debts that had been discharged in Thomas's bankruptcy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 2 hr flyersgirl 3,009
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 6 hr Mark wirsner 847
George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ... 7 hr NEW GUY 2
Poll Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08) 21 hr BigJon 26
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Mon Bob Miller ABS HQ... 11
UPenn Research Survey - Gift Card Drawing! Sun shockley 2
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... Mar 19 Ihatemuslims 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,729,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC