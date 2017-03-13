Mandalay Pictures to Produce City on Fire from Cory Miller
Mandalay Pictures is on board to produce City on Fire , which was written by Cory Miller, according to Deadline . Miller was on the Black List in 2013 for his script Line of Duty .
