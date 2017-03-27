Maintaining innocence, handyman gets ...

Maintaining innocence, handyman gets life for rape-murder of Drexel grad student

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A West Philadelphia handyman was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in the 2015 rape and strangling of Drexel University graduate student Jasmine Wright.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 1 hr Mrbrownstone 3,771
Philadelphia Flower Show 2017 21 hr GHawthorne 1
News Philadelphia police search for missing teens Tue Concerned citizen 1
Great Music (Jul '13) Mar 27 Jessie 2
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED Mar 27 Daniel Croce ACM... 3
George E. Norcross wants Seth Williams Arrested... Mar 27 Panthers 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mar 26 Mark wirsner 850
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,920,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC