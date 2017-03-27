Maintaining innocence, handyman gets life for rape-murder of Drexel grad student

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A West Philadelphia handyman was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in the 2015 rape and strangling of Drexel University graduate student Jasmine Wright.

