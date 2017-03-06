Low Cut Connie announces new LP Dirty Pictures (part 1) with video...
Marquee rock n' rollers Low Cut Connie have a hell of a 2017 planned. Earlier this week, the band announced plans to release their fourth studio album Dirty Pictures on May 19th via Contender Records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 min
|fuckboy22
|1,363
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Prettysure
|24
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|17 hr
|NEW GUY
|3
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Sun
|PhillE
|243
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|AnchorMannn
|842
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Mar 3
|BigS
|3
|Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED
|Mar 2
|Patrick J Burns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC