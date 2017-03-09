Listen to Timelapzzz's updated political spin on Springsteen's "Born In the U.S.A."
The one plus side to living during an an incredibly politically-charged time and atmosphere is the music that is born out of the chaotic social climate. Take Aaron Joseph's hazy, electro-pop project, Timelapzzz , for instance, who just released a modern-day cover of Bruce Springsteen's, "Born In the U.S.A." In the cover, the Texan-turned-Philly transplant ruminates on the loaded question: what does it mean to be an American? Though typically misunderstood of as a staple of American patriotism and a Fourth of July firework must-have tune, the original "Born in the U.S.A." is a charged criticism of the United States' government and the harmful effects of the Vietnam War.
