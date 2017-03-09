Listen to Timelapzzz's updated politi...

Listen to Timelapzzz's updated political spin on Springsteen's "Born In the U.S.A."

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

The one plus side to living during an an incredibly politically-charged time and atmosphere is the music that is born out of the chaotic social climate. Take Aaron Joseph's hazy, electro-pop project, Timelapzzz , for instance, who just released a modern-day cover of Bruce Springsteen's, "Born In the U.S.A." In the cover, the Texan-turned-Philly transplant ruminates on the loaded question: what does it mean to be an American? Though typically misunderstood of as a staple of American patriotism and a Fourth of July firework must-have tune, the original "Born in the U.S.A." is a charged criticism of the United States' government and the harmful effects of the Vietnam War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 4 min G00gl3 1,619
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 4 min Pdoc 248
I hate people from India (May '11) 4 hr Rob 45
The Philadelphia Lady (Sep '13) 7 hr G Hawthorne 3
Best Casual Encounters Sites 8 hr Northphilthy 4
Jim Crow good ole boys only Tue Keith 1
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Mar 7 Prettysure 24
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC