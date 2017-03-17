Leg found along Delaware River likely...

Leg found along Delaware River likely from missing PA man

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Authorities say a human leg that had washed up along the Delaware River in New Jersey likely came from a Pennsylvania man who jumped off a bridge. The man's family reported him missing in December and his upper torso was found on Feb. 16 in the water near the Girard Point Bridge, which connects Philadelphia with the city's airport.

