Lawrence Brownlee Joins Opera Philadelphia as Artistic Advisor

Opera Philadelphia announced today that Lawrence Brownlee , whose lead performance in the 2015 world premiere of Charlie Parker 's YARDBIRD kick started the company's "big commitment to new repertoire" , has joined the company as an Artistic Advisor. In this position, Brownlee will work with General Director & President David B. Devan and Corrado Rovaris, the Jack Mulroney Music Director, to advise and advocate for expanded repertoire, provide insights on diversity in artistic practices and community initiatives, and collaborate with senior management in identifying and securing financial support for the company.

