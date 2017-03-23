Katie Frank returns with fiery rocker...

Katie Frank returns with fiery rocker "Through Your Window"

It's been a while since we've heard from Philly singer and songwriter Katie Frank . That changes now; she and her band just recently made a return to the stage at Ortlieb's earlier this month, and she just shared "Through Your Window," her first new single since 2014.

