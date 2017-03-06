Just Announced: James Taylor and his All-Star Band headed to Wells...
Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor and his aptly named backing All-Star Band recently announced his plans for a 13-date US tour to take place this summer with Bonnie Raitt coming along to support. The mostly-east coast dwelling tour kicks off in Jersey on July 6th, only to bless the Wells Fargo Center on July 9th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|35 min
|Deweyfuken
|1,332
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|10 hr
|NEW GUY
|3
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Sun
|PhillE
|243
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|AnchorMannn
|842
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Mar 3
|BigS
|3
|Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED
|Mar 2
|Patrick J Burns
|1
|Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import...
|Mar 2
|Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC