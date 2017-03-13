Jury awards $11 million to W. Phila. ...

Jury awards $11 million to W. Phila. man shot by Devereux escapee

10 hrs ago

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A jury has awarded $11 million in damages to a West Philadelphia man who was shot and critically wounded in 2011 by a teen who escaped from the Devereux Foundation juvenile treatment facility in Chester County.

