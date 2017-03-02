Josh Lawrence says farewell to Philadelphia with Color Theory shows at South
In some ways, Josh Lawrence 's new album Color Theory serves as a farewell to Philadelphia. At the same time that the trumpet player was in the studio last summer, he was making arrangements to move to New York City, that essential proving ground for rising stars in the jazz world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|27 min
|NEW GUY
|1,061
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Trueword
|840
|Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED
|22 hr
|Patrick J Burns
|1
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Thu
|Lisa
|2
|Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import...
|Thu
|Chris
|1
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Money
|240
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 27
|UFCW 1776
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC