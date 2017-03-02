Josh Lawrence says farewell to Philad...

Josh Lawrence says farewell to Philadelphia with Color Theory shows at South

Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

In some ways, Josh Lawrence 's new album Color Theory serves as a farewell to Philadelphia. At the same time that the trumpet player was in the studio last summer, he was making arrangements to move to New York City, that essential proving ground for rising stars in the jazz world.

Philadelphia, PA

