Inquirer Editorial: Trump's proposed budget would hurt Philadelphia
One thing is clear in President Trump's sketchy budget outline: it will radically undercut this area's institutions, economy, and well-being. The most mean-spirited cuts harm the most vulnerable, ranging from pregnant women in need of healthy meals to families desperately seeking treatment for loved ones caught up in the opioid epidemic, which claimed 900 lives in Philadelphia alone last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|6 min
|Mick B
|3,451
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Norfcmd21
|250
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Sat
|Roseann Quintin
|1
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Sat
|Roseann Quintin
|3
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|Mar 23
|Doug
|3
|ACME Markets in TROUBLE
|Mar 22
|Danielle D Elia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC