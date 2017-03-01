Inquirer Editorial: Kenney's second budget doesn't ask much of City Council
Mayor Kenney outlined a string of more modest proposals in this year's budget - funding to fight the opioid crisis, hiring additional attorneys to represent abused children, increased spending on paving, money for a park over I-95 - collectively aimed at improving Philadelphians quality of life, public safety and the city's economic outlook. Mayor Kenney's second budget appears to be a good mix of fiscal prudence and ambition designed to help the city's most vulnerable residents while improving the quality of life for all Philadelphians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|7 min
|NEW GUY
|1,243
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Sun
|PhillE
|243
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|AnchorMannn
|842
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Fri
|BigS
|3
|Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED
|Mar 2
|Patrick J Burns
|1
|Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import...
|Mar 2
|Chris
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 27
|UFCW 1776
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC