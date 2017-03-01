Inquirer Editorial: Kenney's second b...

Inquirer Editorial: Kenney's second budget doesn't ask much of City Council

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Mayor Kenney outlined a string of more modest proposals in this year's budget - funding to fight the opioid crisis, hiring additional attorneys to represent abused children, increased spending on paving, money for a park over I-95 - collectively aimed at improving Philadelphians quality of life, public safety and the city's economic outlook. Mayor Kenney's second budget appears to be a good mix of fiscal prudence and ambition designed to help the city's most vulnerable residents while improving the quality of life for all Philadelphians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 7 min NEW GUY 1,243
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Sun PhillE 243
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sun AnchorMannn 842
Best Casual Encounters Sites Fri BigS 3
Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED Mar 2 Patrick J Burns 1
News Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import... Mar 2 Chris 1
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 27 UFCW 1776 9
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 279,351,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC