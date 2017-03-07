in Focus: Stem Programs and Initiativ...

in Focus: Stem Programs and Initiatives in Philadelphia

Students in Philadelphia are learning to become more proficient in STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics - with the help of various nonprofits, city organizations, and federal law enforcement. Jennifer's guest include three people affiliated with the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia to talk about their STEM Scholars program.

