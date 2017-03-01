In budget address, Kenney calls for unity of Philadelphians 'under attack'

Mayor Kenney outlined a string of more modest proposals in this year's budget - funding to fight the opioid crisis, hiring additional attorneys to represent abused children, increased spending on paving, money for a park over I-95 - collectively aimed at improving Philadelphians quality of life, public safety and the city's economic outlook. Mayor Kenney unveiled his second budget Thursday, outlining a vision of fighting poverty and strengthening neighborhoods while recognizing the cloud of uncertainty looming over his plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.