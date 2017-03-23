How the overworked, unstable El just ...

How the overworked, unstable El just might be saving Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Jesse Hein bought a new house with his husband about a year ago in Kensington near York Street. The rowhouse - just a few blocks away from the Berks Street station on the Market-Frankford line - had only been on the market a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 2 min EstimatedProphet 3,483
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED 2 hr Martha L 2
George E. Norcross wants Seth Williams Arrested... 2 hr Panthers 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 17 hr Mark wirsner 850
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 18 hr Norfcmd21 250
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also Sat Roseann Quintin 3
Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud Mar 23 Doug 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC