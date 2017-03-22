House Republicans from Pa., NJ caught in the middle on GOP health care stumble
U.S. congressman Tom MacArthur takes questions from constituents during a town meeting in Ocean County March 6, 2017. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Jonathan Tamari is the Washington correspondent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|5 min
|Mick B
|3,212
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|PHILzzzzzz
|849
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|9 hr
|Doug
|3
|ACME Markets in TROUBLE
|Wed
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ...
|Wed
|Philly
|3
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|Mar 21
|BigJon
|26
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Mar 20
|Bob Miller ABS HQ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC