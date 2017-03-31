Historial marker coming to site of MO...

Historial marker coming to site of MOVE assault

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: PlanPhilly

The violent confrontation between Philadelphia police and the radical group MOVE in 1985 will be commemorated with a state historical marker later this year. That's because a group of school children took an interest in the subject.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PlanPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 26 min EstimatedProphet 4,029
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) 7 hr Clown Persecutor 11
George Ciccariello-Maher is a moron Thu Retribution 1
Trump the FBI,and defense contractors.. Thu Mike 2
Philadelphia Flower Show 2017 Mar 29 GHawthorne 1
News Philadelphia police search for missing teens Mar 28 Concerned citizen 1
Great Music (Jul '13) Mar 27 Jessie 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC