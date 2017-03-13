'Hamilton' coming - but not soon

'Hamilton' coming - but not soon

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

That long-awaited news is part of the Kimmel Center's announcement Friday of its Broadway Philadelphia 2017-18 season. But please remain seated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 2 min Good guys get hig... 2,382
Norcross hijacks $245 million for his own perso... 1 hr Terrence 1
News Two Women Raped During Violent Home Invasion (Jul '06) 3 hr Woodywoodrow 3
News Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Tacony raises ... 14 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... Thu Texxy 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Wed AnchorMannn 843
Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump... Tue Finally 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC