'Hamilton' coming - but not soon
That long-awaited news is part of the Kimmel Center's announcement Friday of its Broadway Philadelphia 2017-18 season. But please remain seated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 min
|Good guys get hig...
|2,382
|Norcross hijacks $245 million for his own perso...
|1 hr
|Terrence
|1
|Two Women Raped During Violent Home Invasion (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|Woodywoodrow
|3
|Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Tacony raises ...
|14 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Thu
|Texxy
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|AnchorMannn
|843
|Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump...
|Tue
|Finally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC