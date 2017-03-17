Free At Noon Flashback: Jens Lekman delivers charm to spare with breezy, danceable set
If I learned one thing at this week's Free At Noon, it's that Jens Lekman has charm to spare. There's a disarming ease to the way he talks and performs that you don't see very often.
