Franklin County makes ICE's Top-10 list
Franklin County makes ICE's Top-10 list U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has listed Franklin County among the top uncooperative counties in the U.S. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://ponews.co/2mJwtdj CHAMBERSBURG - Franklin County, whose electorate overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump in 2016, is on the top-10 list of jurisdictions that do not comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests for detainers. The county tied for eighth among the nation's top "non-compliant jurisdictions" denying detainers for removable aliens, according to ICE's first weekly report required by presidential order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|6 min
|Philly1923
|2,907
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|BigJon
|26
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|20 hr
|Bob Miller ABS HQ...
|11
|UPenn Research Survey - Gift Card Drawing!
|Sun
|shockley
|2
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Sun
|Ihatemuslims
|2
|Congressman Norcross and brother George behind ...
|Sat
|Norcross Lies
|1
|Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump...
|Mar 18
|GOPGod
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC