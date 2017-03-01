Former Phila. cop acquitted of love triangle murder charges

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. Former Philadelphia police officer David Wade Howard -- who already served about six years in prison for wounding a man he caught in bed with an ex-wife -- was acquitted Thursday of first-degree murder in the Easter Sunday 2014 shooting of another man in yet another love triangle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.