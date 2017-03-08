First of kind lawsuit accuses NE Phila hotel of accommodating sex trafficking
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A Northeast Philadelphia motel that prosecutors have called the city's "epicenter of human trafficking" was sued Friday under a recent state law for permitting the pimping of a teenage girl in one of its rooms for two years.
