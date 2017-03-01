Fire at massive aquatic fitness facil...

Fire at massive aquatic fitness facility in Northeast

3 hrs ago

Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze that broke out Monday morning at a massive aquatic facility in Northeast Philadelphia. Helicopter video of the scene shows that the fire has burned through the thin roof of the hangar-like structure housing the pool at the Aquatic Fitness Center and Aquahab Physical Therapy .

Philadelphia, PA

