Fight looms over Bill Cosby's testimony on drugs, sex

The next battle in the criminal case against Bill Cosby will be whether prosecutors can use his lurid deposition testimony about giving pills and alcohol to a string of women before sex -- material that may be disallowed at his trial since the judge ruled most of the women themselves can't testify. Judge Steven O'Neill must resolve the seeming conflict between two key pretrial rulings he made in recent months: One lets the deposition in, while the other excludes most of the accusers Cosby discusses.

