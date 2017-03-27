Eye-popping fund-raising goal for Art Museum: $525 million

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is planning to announce this morning a $525 million fund-raising campaign, believed to be the largest ever mounted by a Philadelphia cultural institution, by far. The campaign, which has already raised $326 million, according to museum officials, is aimed at revamping the physical museum, enhancing programming, and adding to the museum's endowment, which now stands at about $448 million, well below comparable institutions across the country.

