Eye-popping fund-raising goal for Art Museum: $525 million
The Philadelphia Museum of Art is planning to announce this morning a $525 million fund-raising campaign, believed to be the largest ever mounted by a Philadelphia cultural institution, by far. The campaign, which has already raised $326 million, according to museum officials, is aimed at revamping the physical museum, enhancing programming, and adding to the museum's endowment, which now stands at about $448 million, well below comparable institutions across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|49 min
|Mrbrownstone
|3,968
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|13 hr
|Bojangle
|9
|George Ciccariello-Maher is a moron
|23 hr
|Retribution
|1
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|Thu
|Mike
|2
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|Mar 29
|GHawthorne
|1
|Philadelphia police search for missing teens
|Mar 28
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Great Music (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|Jessie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC