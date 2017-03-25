Download Roof Doctor's farewell EP, So Long and Thanks For Nothing;...
Over the past five years, Philadelphia four-piece Roof Doctor has brought tight-as-hell instrumental jams and a healthy dose of cutting snark to the local basement show scene. That concludes tonight, as the band plays its farewell show at Eraserhood performing arts space PhilaMOCA.
