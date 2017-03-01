Dog found dead with stab wounds, mouth taped shut
The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a reward after a dog died in North Philadelphia after it was stabbed and had its mouth taped shut. The dog was found dead on the 200 block of the West Godfrey Avenue in the city's Olney neighborhood by a good Samaritan on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
