Disgraced PPA chief funneled $100,000...

Disgraced PPA chief funneled $100,000 in contracts to Tom Nestel, SEPTA's popular police chief

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

They also, for a decade, maintained an unusual business relationship in which Fenerty signed a string of no-bid contracts to hire the police executive to conduct tasks for the agency. The work ranged from running background checks to assessing the impact of red-light cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 25 min JesseJamesJr 249
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 33 min BillyJean 1,649
Best Casual Encounters Sites 4 hr fhjfgj 5
I hate people from India (May '11) 12 hr Rob 45
The Philadelphia Lady (Sep '13) 14 hr G Hawthorne 3
Jim Crow good ole boys only Mar 7 Keith 1
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Mar 7 Prettysure 24
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,317 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC