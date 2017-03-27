DETROIT '67 Premieres in Philadelphia

DETROIT '67 Premieres in Philadelphia

3 hrs ago

"DETROIT 67"... A PHILADELPHIA PREMIERE AT THE STAGECRAFTERS THEATER Detroit '67 , an award-winning drama by Dominique Morisseau ,opening on Friday, April 7 2017 at The Stagecrafters playhouse tells the story of Lank and Chelle, two African-American siblings who are struggling to make ends meet by running an after-hours "night spot" in the basement of their family home. Unexpectedly finding themselves at the epicenter of violent street disorder and racial confrontations, an improbable encounter puts them at personal risk and challenges them to make the right moral choices.

