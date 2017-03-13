Days before spring, winter to bring h...

Days before spring, winter to bring heavy snow, wind to East

Read more: West Hawaii Today

Sandwiched between days that felt like spring last week and the official start of spring next week, a "life-threatening" nor'easter is poised to bring a reminder that winter isn't over yet, with blizzard conditions and a blanket of heavy snow expected in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Meteorologists were calling for snowfall totals as high as 20 inches in New York City from the storm's start late Monday through Tuesday evening.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Philadelphia County was issued at March 14 at 4:40AM EDT

Philadelphia, PA

