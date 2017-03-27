Cosby prosecutors seek to use talk of quaaludes, Spanish fly
Prosecutors hoping to use Bill Cosby's explosive depos... PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors preparing to try actor Bill Cosby on sexual-assault charges want to use not only his explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women before sex but also his 1991 riffs on trying to slip women the supposed aphrodisiac Spanish fly. In a court filing Thursday, they quote Cosby making Spanish fly references in his book "Childhood" and in an interview with talk show host Larry King.
