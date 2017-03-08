Construction unearths centuries-old c...

Construction unearths centuries-old coffins in Philadelphia

Pocono Record

Construction crews working on an apartment building in Philadelphia's historic district got a shock last month when their backhoes started hitting coffins and unearthing fully intact human remains. Now, forensic scientists and students at Rutgers University-Camden are working to recover as many of the 18th century remains as they can, to analyze them and find out who these people were, said Kimberlee Moran, an associate professor and director of forensics at the university.

