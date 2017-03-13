Commentary: Time for Pa. to deliver on pay equity
As fathers, husbands, and brothers, it has always been our hope that our wives, daughters, daughters-in-law, and sisters would be judged by their merits, talents, and experience in the workplace. It's something that should be reflected in their pay - equal pay for equal work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 min
|Needsomenow
|1,920
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Lehigh U
|843
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|2 hr
|Society Hill Civi...
|2
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|5 hr
|Northphilthy
|49
|Pa. governor rallies nascent anti-Trump group i...
|7 hr
|driltis
|1
|3 Philadelphia Principals Fired In Test Cheatin... (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Repost
|3
|Philadelphia Pa
|Sat
|G Hawthorne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC