City of Murals! Experience Philadelphia like never before

Philadelphia [US], Mar. 28 : Mural Arts Philadelphia has created thousands of murals over its more than 30-year history, and each one has a unique story, connecting communities through public art. In 2017, Mural Arts has added new opportunities to hear some of those stories first-hand on several tours that visit a wide swath of neighborhoods across the City of Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.