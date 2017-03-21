Cinco de Mayo cancelled in Philadelphia amid immigration fears
A man dressed as an Aztec dancer prepares for the start of the annual Carnaval de Puebla, a traditional Mexican carnival celebration that re-enacts the Battle of Cinco de Mayo, in Philadelphia in 2014. Organizers of a prominent Mexican festival in Philadelphia have cancelled this year's parade over concerns that immigration authorities could target attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|11 min
|TheBurbBags
|3,037
|George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ...
|1 hr
|Philly
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Mark wirsner
|847
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|BigJon
|26
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Mon
|Bob Miller ABS HQ...
|11
|UPenn Research Survey - Gift Card Drawing!
|Sun
|shockley
|2
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Mar 19
|Ihatemuslims
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC