Bucks DA: Major heroin ring smashed, 13 charged

A major heroin-trafficking ring operating in Upper Bucks County and responsible for "widespread addiction" in the Quakertown area has been taken down, the District Attorney's office announced Wednesday The organization, which was the subject of a nine-month grand jury investigation, was run by two brothers in a remote wooded family compound in Richland Township. Between 2013 and 2016 Sheamus Patrick McCarthy, 27, and Casey James McCarthy, 22, led an 11-person organization that did almost $1 million in business each year, selling between 200 and 400 bundles of heroin per week each bundle containing 10 to 14 individual bags, officials stated.

