Bucks DA: Major heroin ring smashed, 13 charged
A major heroin-trafficking ring operating in Upper Bucks County and responsible for "widespread addiction" in the Quakertown area has been taken down, the District Attorney's office announced Wednesday The organization, which was the subject of a nine-month grand jury investigation, was run by two brothers in a remote wooded family compound in Richland Township. Between 2013 and 2016 Sheamus Patrick McCarthy, 27, and Casey James McCarthy, 22, led an 11-person organization that did almost $1 million in business each year, selling between 200 and 400 bundles of heroin per week each bundle containing 10 to 14 individual bags, officials stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|3 min
|A215burbs
|2,160
|Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump...
|17 hr
|Finally
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 13
|Lehigh U
|843
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Mar 13
|Society Hill Civi...
|2
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|Mar 13
|Northphilthy
|49
|Pa. governor rallies nascent anti-Trump group i...
|Mar 13
|driltis
|1
|3 Philadelphia Principals Fired In Test Cheatin... (Jan '14)
|Mar 12
|Repost
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC