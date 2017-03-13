Both sides escalate fight over contro...

Both sides escalate fight over controversial Philadelphia soda tax

Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Less than three months into Philadelphia's new tax on sweetened drinks, the stakes have escalated: Beverage makers say the measure is hurting sales so much they need to cut jobs, while city officials say the moves are a ploy to get the tax struck down. Some supermarkets opposed to the tax are making a statement by printing out the added cost on receipts and store shelves.

Philadelphia, PA

