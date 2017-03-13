Both sides escalate fight over controversial Philadelphia soda tax
Less than three months into Philadelphia's new tax on sweetened drinks, the stakes have escalated: Beverage makers say the measure is hurting sales so much they need to cut jobs, while city officials say the moves are a ploy to get the tax struck down. Some supermarkets opposed to the tax are making a statement by printing out the added cost on receipts and store shelves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|5 min
|Assface 79
|2,623
|Congressman Norcross and brother George behind ...
|6 hr
|Norcross Lies
|1
|Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump...
|19 hr
|GOPGod
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|Bobster II
|845
|Norcross hijacks $245 million for his own perso...
|Fri
|Terrence
|1
|Two Women Raped During Violent Home Invasion (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Woodywoodrow
|3
|Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Tacony raises ...
|Thu
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC