Banks spent record amounts on lobbying in recent election
Banks and other financial companies expecting big benefits from Republican-led deregulation spent record amounts on lobbying in the last election cycle, according to an advocacy group report released on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: A delegate makes a victory sign on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 28, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|7 min
|Northphilthy
|1,477
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|13 hr
|Northphilthy
|44
|Jim Crow good ole boys only
|23 hr
|Keith
|1
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Prettysure
|24
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|Mon
|NEW GUY
|3
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Mar 5
|PhillE
|243
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 5
|AnchorMannn
|841
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC