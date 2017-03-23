Autumn Gramigna and Jason Homza

Autumn Gramigna and Jason Homza

Jason Homza and Autumn Gramigna were united in the sacrament of marriage Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Nanine Gramigna, of Scranton.

