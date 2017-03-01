Ariana Grande's Philadelphia show int...

Ariana Grande's Philadelphia show interrupted by stage invader

Read more: Music-News.com

Pop star Ariana Grande suffered a security scare at her tour stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday after a male fan crashed the stage. The Problem hitmaker was performing her song Moonlight at the Wells Fargo Center when a young man suddenly appeared behind Ariana, amidst a cloud of fake fog.

