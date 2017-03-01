Ariana Grande rushed by fan on stage - " her reaction will surprise you
On Wednesday evening the singer was performing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, when a fan managed to get on stage. During the song Moonlight, a young guy appears at the back of the stage and makes his way to Ari.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 hr
|delphill31
|1,213
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|PhillE
|243
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|AnchorMannn
|842
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Fri
|BigS
|3
|Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED
|Mar 2
|Patrick J Burns
|1
|Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import...
|Mar 2
|Chris
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 27
|UFCW 1776
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC