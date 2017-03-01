Ariana Grande rushed by fan on stage ...

Ariana Grande rushed by fan on stage - " her reaction will surprise you

On Wednesday evening the singer was performing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, when a fan managed to get on stage. During the song Moonlight, a young guy appears at the back of the stage and makes his way to Ari.

