A death row inmate, a murder victim's son, and a 16-year quest for justice
Will Bunch has worked at the Daily News for 20-plus years and is now senior writer. Since 2005, he's written the uber-opinionated, fair-but-dangerously unbalanced opinion blog "Attytood," covering a range of topics ; it's been named best blog in the state by the Associated Press Managing Editors and best blog in the city by Philadelphia Magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|2 min
|EstimatedProphet
|3,713
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|7 hr
|GHawthorne
|1
|Philadelphia police search for missing teens
|20 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Great Music (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Jessie
|2
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Mon
|Daniel Croce ACM...
|3
|George E. Norcross wants Seth Williams Arrested...
|Mon
|Panthers
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Mark wirsner
|850
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC