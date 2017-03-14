5,400 flights cancelled as winter storm pounds northeast US
U.S. airlines have scrapped about 5,400 flights Tuesday as a late-winter storm dumps snow on some of the nation's busiest airports. A powerful nor'easter pounded the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast early Tuesday, prompting flight cancellations, school closures and warnings from city and state officials to stay off the roads.
