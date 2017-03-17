170 cops promoted as Ross makes changes
Oath of Office administered by Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter , as promotees raise their hands in oath. The annual wave of Philadelphia police promotions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|46 min
|Good guys get hig...
|1,331
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|7 hr
|NEW GUY
|3
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Sun
|PhillE
|243
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|AnchorMannn
|842
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Mar 3
|BigS
|3
|Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED
|Mar 2
|Patrick J Burns
|1
|Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import...
|Mar 2
|Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC