170 cops promoted as Ross makes changes

170 cops promoted as Ross makes changes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Oath of Office administered by Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter , as promotees raise their hands in oath. The annual wave of Philadelphia police promotions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 46 min Good guys get hig... 1,331
University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro... 7 hr NEW GUY 3
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Sun PhillE 243
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sun AnchorMannn 842
Best Casual Encounters Sites Mar 3 BigS 3
Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED Mar 2 Patrick J Burns 1
News Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import... Mar 2 Chris 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC