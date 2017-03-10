130 S. 18th St. Unit 606, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 | TREND image via Coldwell Banker Preferred
It's no secret that Rittenhouse is one of Philadelphia's most prestigious neighborhoods. So when we went searching for Rittenhouse properties currently on the market that fall somewhere near the $500,000 range, we weren't exactly sure what we'd find.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|11 min
|Yodiddy
|1,640
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Pdoc
|248
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|7 hr
|Rob
|45
|The Philadelphia Lady (Sep '13)
|10 hr
|G Hawthorne
|3
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|11 hr
|Northphilthy
|4
|Jim Crow good ole boys only
|Mar 7
|Keith
|1
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Mar 7
|Prettysure
|24
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC