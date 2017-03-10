130 S. 18th St. Unit 606, Philadelphi...

130 S. 18th St. Unit 606, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 | TREND image via Coldwell Banker Preferred

10 hrs ago Read more: Phillymag.com

It's no secret that Rittenhouse is one of Philadelphia's most prestigious neighborhoods. So when we went searching for Rittenhouse properties currently on the market that fall somewhere near the $500,000 range, we weren't exactly sure what we'd find.

Philadelphia, PA

